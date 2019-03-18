Local

Myrtle Beach police arrest mom after baby tests positive for drugs

By Alex Lang

March 18, 2019 02:29 PM

A newborn tested posted for marijuana and now the mother faces a criminal charge, according to an arrest report.

Myrtle Beach police charged Aaliryan R. Harvin, 24, with unlawful neglect of a child.

On Friday, a Department of Social Services worker told police that a Grand Strand hospital reported a newborn baby tested positive for marijuana. The baby’s mother, Harvin, also tested positive for marijuana.

Unlawful neglect of a child can be punished by up to 10 years in prison.

