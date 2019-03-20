‘We were scared’: Horry County family ducks for cover as bullets hit their home

For one Conway-area family bedtime on Tuesday was anything but relaxing as they were forced to avoid bullets fired into their home.

“We were scared, I got bad nerves hoping they don’t come back,” said Tammy Ellerbe.

Around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Horry County police officers responded to a shots fired call at the Ellerbe’s home on Hemingway Chapel Road, according to a police report. Ellerbe said she had just laid down in the bedroom when the bullets struck their home. She got down on the floor to avoid the gunfire.

Ellerbe estimated 10 to 20 bullets hit the house and said her daughter’s room had the most damage.

“She was lucky, God bless her,” Ellerbe said.

In the police report, officers said they found several bullet holes in the walls of the residence and found a bullet in a dresser drawer in one of the rooms. Officers also found shell casings outside of the home.

The family said they had no idea who shot up their home.

As police responded to the Hemingway Chapel incident, officers received calls of another home that was hit with gunfire mere miles away on Hallie Martin Road. Horry County police Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskova said the initial investigation doesn’t link the two shootings.

The authorities went to the 600 block of Hallie Martin Road for shots fired in a home. When officers arrived, they discovered that three residences were shot, according to a police report. Nobody was injured in the incident, but police found bullet holes in the three homes.

No one in the area knew why the homes were shot, according to the report.