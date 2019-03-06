Here’s how long the Ocean Blvd shooter in the viral FB Live video will spend in prison

The man who pulled the trigger in an Ocean Boulevard shooting captured on Facebook live and seen by millions will spend two decades in prison.

On Wednesday, Derias Little pleaded guilty to Attempted murder, carjacking and possession of weapon during a violent crime and a judge sentenced him to 20 years incarceration.

“I’m very sorry for what I did,” Little said.

His plea comes about a week before he was scheduled to go to trial in the case. He faced several counts of attempted murder a violent crime. There are several other defendants in the incident, and their cases remain active.

According to a Myrtle Beach police arrest report, shortly after midnight on June 18, police responded to Ocean Boulevard and 4th Avenue North for a group of disorderly people.

As officers arrived, gunfire rang out and six people were shot, according to the report.

The incident started on 5th Avenue North when a car driven by Jarvez Graham stopped and Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Derias Little exited and approached one of the victims, according to the report. They threw hand signals and then ran from the scene.

Jarvez Graham drove the car south on Ocean Boulevard, where he picked up the three. The group drove to 4th Avenue, where they waited.

The suspects made plans to attack the victim, police said. As a group of people approached, Raekwon Graham, Keshawn Steele and Derias Little left the car, according to the report.

Jarvez Graham yelled “burn him,” according to the report, which was the attack signal. Little fired shots, hitting several people, and then carjacked a vehicle to escape, according to the report.

“As he’s fleeing the scene he did exchange multiple shots with a security guard,” Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said.