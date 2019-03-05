‘I fired back’: Murder suspect described Myrtle Beach shooting that left two dead

A July 2016 birthday party on Warren Street in Myrtle Beach ended with two dead — the state claimed murder, the suspect said he was acting in self-defense.

“I picked up the gun,” Calvin Ford said. “He [one of the victims] turned his gun, pointed it at me and fired. I fired back.”

While Ford argued the shooting was in self-defense, a judge rejected his Stand Your Ground claims during a Tuesday hearing. Ford’s case will now move forward to a jury.

Ford faces murder charges in connection to the killing of Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, and Marquis Jamal Burgess, 27.

Investigators say Ford argued with Burgess and pulled out a gun and began to fire “multiple rounds, striking both victims,” according to arrest warrants. Police pinpointed Burgess and Ford at the scene since the two were wearing GPS monitoring devices provided by the Horry County Sheriff’s Department at the time and place of the shooting.

Alston and Burgess fled to a nearby Myrtle Beach fire station and pounded on the door for help. The two victims went to the hospital, where they died.

Aliga Dasun Campbell was also charged in connection to the case.

On Tuesday, Ford spoke from a witness stand about the months leading up to the killing. Five years before the shooting, Ford said Burgess assaulted him and knocked out his teeth. As a result, Ford lived in fear for years and Burgess made threats to kill Ford weeks before the shooting, the suspect testified.

On July 23, 2016, Ford said he attended a birthday party and Burgess, who had a gun in his waist, called to him. Ford did not bring a gun to the gathering, he said.

“I was like, ‘We can fight. You don’t have to shoot me,’” Ford said.

Alston stepped between the two men and started to tussle with Burgess, Ford said. A gun fell from Alston and Ford said he picked it up. As Burgess turned his gun, Ford fired.

“When I was still running, he was still standing and shooting at me,” Ford said of Burgess.

Ford ran to a relative’s house and waited. He said during cross-examination, he didn’t think to drop the gun and that fear acted like a glue keeping it in his hand.

He was also unaware who shot Alston.

“I don’t know,” Ford said, wearing a tan jail-issued jumpsuit. “At the time, which was at the heat of the moment, I had to run for my life.”

Ford maintained there was only one outcome on July 23 if he didn’t pick up Alston’s gun after it fell.

“I probably got shot,” Ford said. “I probably be dead.”