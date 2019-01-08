He was out on bond for 2 murder charges. Then punched a man at Waffle House, MB cops say

A 22-year-old man who was out on bond for two murder charges was arrested this week after allegedly punching and slamming a man’s head against a wall at a Myrtle Beach Waffle House.

Aliga Da’Sun Farrie Campbell of Myrtle Beach is charged with third-degree assault and battery in connection to an early morning incident Saturday, warrants state.

In the most recent incident, Myrtle Beach police went to Waffle House at 711 Frontage Rd. E. for an assault. Security footage shows Campbell walk up to a victim and punch him in the face and take the victim’s head and hit it against a wall, authorities said.

Campbell then fled the scene, and officers were able to identify him through prior arrests, warrants state.

Campbell was out on bond after being charged with two counts of murder in connection to a July 2016 shooting in Myrtle Beach.

Firefighters said they heard gunshots and then someone banging on the Warren Street station’s door. Fire crews found Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, and Marquis Jamal Burgess, 27, both critically wounded. The two were taken to the hospital where they later died.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center

Calvin Derrell Ford also was charged in connection to the shooting. Walter said Ford has a “stand your ground” hearing related to the case scheduled for early 2019.

Campbell appeared in court in December and rejected the state’s plea deal of one count of voluntary manslaughter with a recommendation of 25 to 30 years in prison. He could face life in prison.

Josh Holford, 15th Circuit senior solicitor, said the state has filed a motion to revoke Campbell’s bond based on his new charge. He is scheduled to appear in court this week.