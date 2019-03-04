Yesterday Myrtle Beach police called her ‘missing’, today she was in handcuffs

On Sunday, Myrtle Beach police asked for help locating a missing woman they said might be endangered. On Monday, she was charged with five counts of unlawful neglect of a child.
Dominique Chavel Hamm, 33, now faces a total of 50 years in prison.
According to her arrest warrants, officers responded to Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach at 11:30 p.m. on Saturday. There, they found five children — aged 11 to 15 years old — abandoned in a vehicle. The children were left in a Dodge van with alcohol containers.
A witness working security saw Hamm leave the area in a white Nissan, the report states.
Police say Hamm did not return and was unreachable several hours after the incident, according to the report.
On Sunday, police asked for the public’s help finding Hamm and a 9-year-old, who were considered missing and endangered. Around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, Myrtle Beach officials announced they located the two and they were safe. Myrtle Beach police show Hamm under arrest at 11 p.m. on Sunday.
