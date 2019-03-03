Local

Myrtle Beach police: Mother and 9-year-old son missing, could be ‘endangered’

By David Wetzel

March 03, 2019 05:55 PM

Myrtle Beach police
Myrtle Beach police are seeking the public’s help in locating a mother and her 9-year-old son, according to a department news release.

Dominique Hamm and her 9-year-old son, King Jabari, are considered missing and endangered, the release states. They were last seen leaving Dave & Buster’s at Broadway at the Beach at approximately 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the release.

They could be in the company of an unidentified man driving a white Nissan Altima with temporary license plates, the release states.

Police ask that anyone with information on the whereabouts of the mother and son or the vehicle contact them at 843-918-1382.

David Wetzel

David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.

