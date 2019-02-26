She was involved in a fatal wreck in Little River, now she is behind bars.

A 28-year-old faces up to 10 years in prison for her role in a fatal crash in the Little River area in late December.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol charged Alisha Sue Gore with reckless homicide. She was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Monday afternoon.

Cpl. Sonny Collins said an investigation determined Gore was at fault, because of speed, in a Dec. 28 wreck on U.S. Highway 17.

Christine Russel, 62, of Calabash, N.C., died in the crash, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

According to the S.C. Highway patrol, a three-vehicle crash happened on U.S. Highway 17 in Little River around 7:00 p.m. on Dec. 28. The driver of the 2012 Chevrolet Equinox hit a 2008 Ford Focus after pulling in front of the vehicle near Lakeside Drive. The Equinox then went into the northbound lanes and hit a 2007 Honda Odyssey.

All the vehicles drivers were wearing seatbelts and two drivers went to the hospital for treatment.