One killed in three-vehicle crash in Horry County

One person died in a crash that involved three vehicles in Little River Friday night.
The deadly wreck happened about 7:05 p.m. on Highway 17 and Lakeside Drive, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.
The driver of a 2008 Ford Focus was struck by a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox after pulling out in front of the vehicle onto Hwy. 17 from a private drive off Lakeside Drive, Collins said.
The driver of the Equinox, who was traveling southbound, then went into the northbound lanes and hit a 2007 Honda Odyssey, according to the SCHP.
All drivers were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, Collins said. Two of the drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
No charges are expected in the crash as the driver of the Ford Focus, who was found to be at fault, was killed in the crash, Collins said.
