Police: Two babies, 5-year-old test positive for drugs in Horry County

By Alex Lang

February 22, 2019 02:38 PM

Horry County has the highest rate in South Carolina of babies born addicted to drugs, a condition known as neonatal abstinence syndrome. As the opioid crisis continues, more babies are born with this condition.
Two babies and a 5-year-old tested positive for drugs in three separate incidents in recent months in Horry County, according to police reports.

In Conway, on Feb. 20, a Department of Social Services employee met with a police officer and said a 5-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine and cocaine. Both parents also tested positive for methamphetamine, according to the report.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to that incident.

On the same day, another social worker told a Conway police officer that a baby, born in 2019, tested positive for illegal drugs. Nobody has been arrested in connection to that case as of Thursday.

In Loris, Ashantie McCoy, 25, was charged with unlawful neglect of a child by Loris police on Thursday. According to her arrest report, in December, a social worker told a Loris officer that McCoy gave birth to a boy who tested positive for marijuana.

The worker also said McCoy said she smoked marijuana for her birthday a month before she gave birth.

Alex Lang

