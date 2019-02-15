Have you seen her? Police release bank robbery suspect photo

Loris police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Thursday robbery at the BB&T bank branch on Broad Street.

On Friday, the department released a photo of a female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-756-4000 and speak to Detective Stevens.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., officers responded to the branch for the reported robbery. No weapon was brandished in the incident. The suspect left on foot. Police quickly blocked off the area around the bank and launched a search.

No one was hurt in the robbery.