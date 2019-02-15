Crime

Have you seen her? Police release bank robbery suspect photo

By Alex Lang

February 15, 2019 02:25 PM

Loris Police Chief Gary Buley talks about a robbery at the BB&T bank

A robbery was reported at the BB&T branch in Loris around 1 p.m. on Feb. 14. Police say they were searching for the suspect in a three-block area near the bank.
By
Up Next
A robbery was reported at the BB&T branch in Loris around 1 p.m. on Feb. 14. Police say they were searching for the suspect in a three-block area near the bank.
By

Loris police are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspect in a Thursday robbery at the BB&T bank branch on Broad Street.

On Friday, the department released a photo of a female suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department at 843-756-4000 and speak to Detective Stevens.

On Thursday around 1 p.m., officers responded to the branch for the reported robbery. No weapon was brandished in the incident. The suspect left on foot. Police quickly blocked off the area around the bank and launched a search.

No one was hurt in the robbery.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

crime

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do