Loris police investigating reported bank robbery

Loris police are investigating a possible bank robbery at the BB&T on Thursday.
The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m., according to police radio traffic. The bank is located on Board Street on the northwest area of Horry County. Horry police are also assisting in the investigation.
Officers are searching for the suspect — described on police radios as a black female — in the area and have blocked off a few roads around the bank.
