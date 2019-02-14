Crime

Loris police investigating reported bank robbery

By Alex Lang

February 14, 2019 02:06 PM

Loris police are investigating a possible bank robbery at the BB&T on Thursday.

The incident was reported shortly before 1 p.m., according to police radio traffic. The bank is located on Board Street on the northwest area of Horry County. Horry police are also assisting in the investigation.

Officers are searching for the suspect — described on police radios as a black female — in the area and have blocked off a few roads around the bank.

