He’s accused of killing a man at a Myrtle Beach grill. Here’s how a judge ruled on bond.

The man accused of murdering a 25-year-old during a UFC viewing at an Ocean Boulevard restaurant will remain in jail after a judge rejected his bond request.

Jakkari Brown was in an Horry County court last week as he sought bond on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. A judge denied the request, Senior Assistant Solicitor George Debusk told The Sun News.

As a result, Brown will remain in jail as he waits for trial.

Brown is accused of shooting and killing Roger Ramos, 25, at RipTydz on Oct. 7.

At 1:15 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the 1210 N. Ocean Blvd. grill, police said. The investigation determined a fight started in the bar and a man fired the gun, hitting the victim in the head.

Witnesses helped identify the suspect, who was quickly taken into custody, according to police.

Ramos was an off-duty RipTydz employee who was at the restaurant to watch the UFC fight, friends said.