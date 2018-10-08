Riptydz shooting suspect goes before Myrtle Beach judge

Bond was not set by a municipal judge for Jakkari Jaquille De’Andre Brown on Monday afternoon after he allegedly shot and killed a man at Riptydz Oceanfront Grill in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Municipal judges do not have jurisdiction to set bond on murder charges, but they can set bond for other charges. Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune was in attendance.

Brown, 24, of Tocca, Georgia, is charged with murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a pistol or firearm into a premise selling alcohol, beer or wine.

“Just tell my family I love them,” Brown said during the hearing.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Myrtle Beach police responded to a shooting at the restaurant, 1210 N. Ocean Blvd., officials said. An investigation found the fight started in the bar and a man fired a gun, hitting the victim in the head.

Roger Ramos, 25, died from his injuries, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

Family, friends and coworkers showed up to the bond hearing to express their support for Ramos.

“I raised him since he was a little baby,” said Mario Ramos, Roger Ramos’ uncle. “He would do anything for you. He was always laughing. He just made you smile.”





Mario Ramos would babysit Roger Ramos when he was little. Growing up in New Jersey, the duo would often camp in the Pennsylvania mountains.

Mario Ramos said he “raised him like a brother.” The family moved to Myrtle Beach in 2000.

A vigil was held at Riptydz for friends and coworkers.

“He touched a lot of people’s hearts,” Mario Ramos said. “It was really amazing. That’s the only thing that’s giving me comfort.”