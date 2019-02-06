Crime

Man charged with murder in connection to Christmastime shooting in Horry County

By Alex Lang

February 06, 2019 01:21 PM

A 37-year-old man was charged with murder in connection to the killing of another person days before Christmas in Horry County.

Horry County police announced on Wednesday that Kevin Ronette Stanley, 37, of Little River was charged with murder, possession of a weapon and during a violent crime and obstructing justice. He is accused of killing Brian Nunn, 42, of Shallotte North Carolina.

On Dec. 22, 2018, officers responded to James Bellamy Circle near S.C. Highway 111 in the Little River area and found Nunn dead in a vehicle along the road. Investigators say Stanley shot Nunn multiple times.

