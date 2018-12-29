‘Taking it day by day’: Family awaits answers in Horry County Christmastime murder

Christmastime was difficult for Brian Nunn’s family. Nunn was found just days earlier shot and killed in a car in the Little River area, and a week later they still have few answers about his murder.







“It was hard for all the children,” Tammy Adams said.







Horry County police found Nunn dead from a gunshot wound in the passenger seat of a car on James Bellamy Circle off S.C. Highway 111 around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 22, according to a police report.







Detectives continue to investigate Nunn’s murder, and anyone with information is asked to contact 843-915-TIPS.







Adams and Nunn were in a relationship decades ago and she is the mother to one of his four children. Nunn has been with his current wife for 20 years. Adams said all of Nunn’s children looked up to their father.







“He was a good dad,” Adams said.







Nunn, 43, lived in Shallotte, North Carolina but used to reside in the Myrtle Beach area and still had family in the Grand Strand.

SHARE COPY LINK Wanted for crimes from murder to sexual assault, these criminals are on the South Carolina FBI most wanted list.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Adams said they don’t know what led to Nunn’s murder and would like to keep it that way so they don’t impact the investigation. They learned Nunn died on Dec. 22, but it wasn’t until the next day they learned it his death was considered a murder.







“We were all pretty shocked,” Adams said.







The Nunn family created a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs of Nunn’s funeral and other expenses.







Christmas was difficult for the family and the children leaned on each other to get through the holiday, Adams said. Moving forward the family is just trying to take it “day by day,” she said.