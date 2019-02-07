This is how long a murderer will spend in jail for a Freemont killing

Devonta Williams showed no emotion as a jury announced he was guilty of murdering a teen in Freemont in 2016.

The jury also convicted Williams, 21, of two counts of attempted murder for the same shooting.

A judge sentenced Williams to 35 years in prison.

This has been a long time coming for me and my family,” Moody’s mother Veronica Johnson told the court on Thursday. “It’s a tragedy because of the fact my son is not here and will never be here again,” she said fighting through tears.

Moody was a football star at Loris High School before he was killed.

Johnson said she has known Williams since he was a child. She said their community lost two people - Moody and Williams - to the streets because of the incident.

The state painted a case of Williams arriving in Freemont and confronting three people, asking for his money. A short time later he fired several shots.

“Two people got shot and Levi Moody got killed,” said Seth Oskin, assistant solicitor, during his closing arguments on Wednesday.

One of the other victims was shot in the stomach and buttocks and the third was shot in the leg and grazed in the shoulder. One of the victims said they threw money at Williams after the shooting, Oskin said.

However, during a police interview shortly after the shooting, Williams denied any involvement. A video of the interview was played during the trial.

“I know I didn’t shoot nobody,” Williams said.

Williams said he was in the area at the time of the incident, heard the shots and took off running.