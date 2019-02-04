Here is how Freemont residents helped nab the suspect in the killing of a Loris athlete

Members of the Freemont community helped police identify the suspect in the murder of a former Loris High School football standout and this week the accused killer faces a jury.

Police and witnesses testified on Monday about how they identified Devonta Williams as the suspect in the killing of Levi Herman Moody, 19, in 2016. Two other men were injured in the incident.

Attorneys are expected to give their opening statements in Williams’ trial on Tuesday morning.

Monday’s hearing was to resolve any issues ahead of the trial, including whether the state could use the witness IDs in its case.

Horry County Police Detective King Hemingway said he helped in the investigation on Freemont Road and spoke to witnesses. One woman heard an argument between Williams and the victim and went to the door and heard the gunshots.

“She observed Mr. Devonta Williams walking away from the scene,” Hemingway said.

That woman said she knew Williams from around the neighborhood and identified him in a picture.

Another witness said he was in his truck with his son about 20 feet from Williams when the shooting happened. The witnesses said he backed his truck out of the Freemont area to take his son home. He returned later to the Freemont area and spoke to officers.

“I saw Devonta holding the weapon,” the witness said.

Williams faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted of the murder charge.