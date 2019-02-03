One charged with murder, another with accessory in death of Andrews man

Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of an Andrews man that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Stacy Walter Howard, 44, of the Williamsburg portion of Andrews has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and his co-inhabitant, Shannon Lane Bone, 37, has been charged with accessory after the fact of felony (murder), the post states.

Police responded to the report of a murder on Gapway Road in Andrews, where William Keith Knight was killed by a gunshot around midnight, according to the Facebook post.

Howard and Bone are being held in Georgetown County Detention Center, the post states.



