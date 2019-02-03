Crime

One charged with murder, another with accessory in death of Andrews man

By David Wetzel

February 03, 2019 05:13 PM

Georgetown County Sheriff's Office

Police have arrested two people in connection to the murder of an Andrews man that occurred early Sunday morning, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.

Stacy Walter Howard, 44, of the Williamsburg portion of Andrews has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and his co-inhabitant, Shannon Lane Bone, 37, has been charged with accessory after the fact of felony (murder), the post states.

Police responded to the report of a murder on Gapway Road in Andrews, where William Keith Knight was killed by a gunshot around midnight, according to the Facebook post. 

Howard and Bone are being held in Georgetown County Detention Center, the post states.

