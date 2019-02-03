One dead in Georgetown homicide, police investigating

One person died in a shooting in the Andrews area and police classified the death as a homicide.
According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s webpage, the murder was reported early Sunday on Gapway Road, near Andrews.
One person was killed by gunshot and deputies were interviewing potential witnesses, according to the office. The victim’s identity was not released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at (843) 546-5101.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments