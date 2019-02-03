Crime

One dead in Georgetown homicide, police investigating

By Alex Lang

February 03, 2019 08:32 AM

One person died in a shooting in the Andrews area and police classified the death as a homicide.

According to a post on the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office’s webpage, the murder was reported early Sunday on Gapway Road, near Andrews.

One person was killed by gunshot and deputies were interviewing potential witnesses, according to the office. The victim’s identity was not released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the agency at (843) 546-5101.

