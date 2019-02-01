Myrtle Beach Drug dealer faces decades in prison for giving drugs that killed a woman

A Myrtle Beach drug dealer faces life in prison after he provided drugs that killed a woman.

James Latron Sumter — aka “T” — pleaded guilty in federal court to conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin resulting in serious bodily injury or death.

Sumter, 35, faces 20 years to life in prison.

Investigators say Charles Rayford Hunt Jr. contacted Sumter in December 2017 looking to buy a “speedball” — a mixture of cocaine and heroin — for a female friend. Hunt met the woman while working as an Uber driver and the two had a short, romantic relationship.

Sumter provided the drugs and later the woman showed signs of an overdose.

Hunt called Sumter to pick him up and the two didn’t want to take the victim home. They stopped and played pool at Magoo’s Sports & Spirits while the victim was passed out in the back seat of a car, authorities said.

When they were finished, Hunt took Sumter home and continued to drive around the Myrtle Beach area with the passed-out victim, prosecutors said.

When he realized the victim quit breathing, Hunt “panicked” and dumped her body in a wooded area on the North Carolina side of the state line, authorities said. He also disposed of the victim’s phone in the Intracoastal Waterway. Hunt gave the victim’s personal belongings to Jose Anthony Oritiz Jr, who destroyed them.

Hunt and Ortiz both pleaded guilty to their roles and were each sentenced to about two years in prison, prosecutors said.