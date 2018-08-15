Myrtle Beach man charged with intent to possess and distribute cocaine and heroin

The U.S. attorney’s office announced Wednesday that a Myrtle Beach man was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and heroin, the use of which resulted in serious bodily injury or death, according to a press release from Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick.
James Latron Sumter, 35, could spend up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to the release, which noted that the case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
United States Attorney Everett McMillian of the Florence office is prosecuting the case, according to the release.
Sumter has only been charged, and is presumed innocent unless found guilty.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
Comments