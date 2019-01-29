Is Grand Strand’s notorious killer Stephen Stanko a psychopath? Depends who you ask.

Infamous double-murderer Stephen Stanko was once called a “psychopath” in the same vein as serial killers Ted Bundy and John Wayne Gacy.

Now, a doctor said that was a misdiagnosis.

“I just didn’t think it was accurate diagnosis,” Dr. Joseph Wu said Tuesday from a Georgetown witness stand.

The phrase was used to describe Stanko during his first trials where he was sentenced to death for two killings in 2005. Doctors described him as having anti-social behaviors similar to some of the country’s most famous serial killers. Wu said he feels there is an underlying medical condition for Stanko’s behaviors.

Wu testified during a hearing as Stanko seeks a new trial. He is currently on death row for killing his then-girlfriend Laura Ling and then driving to Conway to kill another man. After killing Ling, Stanko raped and assaulted Ling’s 15-year-old daughter.

He has made several attempts for a new trials in Horry and Georgetown counties, but they were rejected. He is in a Georgetown County courtroom this week arguing that his lawyers in one appeal were ineffective.

Previous appeals and trials focused on scans of Stanko’s brain, which were again discussed Tuesday.

Wu said he analyzed the scans and feels Stanko has an undiagnosed epilepsy disorder. There are recent studies that show people with such conditions in extreme situations can act aggressively and commit “bizarre” acts without any intention.

“This seems to fit the situation,” Wu said.

Shortly before Stanko committed the murders, one of his victims threatened to expose him as a child molester, Wu said. The medical condition causes an “electrical storm” in the brain, and when there is stress, it can lead a person to act out and disrupt their memory, Wu said.

During cross-examination, Wu confirmed the scans were from 2006. The doctor also said he never spoke to Stanko before reaching his conclusions.

Several witnesses testified on Stanko’s behalf Tuesday as his lawyers finished presenting their case on why Stanko should have a new trial. The judge said he would issue his ruling later.

Arlene Andrews is a social worker and examined Stanko’s life before and after the crimes. She said Stanko does better in a structured environment, such as prison.

Stanko was released from prison on kidnapping, fraudulent schemes and other charges about a year before he met Ling. Andrews said Stanko slipped back into his old habits after the two became involved. People were calling in debts, and Stanko had family issues leading up to the killings.

“There were a number of stressors converging on his life,” Andrews said.