Stephen Stanko, notorious double murderer of Murrells Inlet, fights death penalty

By Alex Lang

January 28, 2019 11:06 AM

By
GEORGETOWN

A man on death row for killing two people in a 2005 crime spree across the Grand Strand is in a Georgetown County court this week as he fights for a new trial.

Stephen Stanko is in court Monday for a post-conviction rights hearing, which is expected to last a couple of days. A judge previously ruled that Stanko’s trial lawyers did not meet qualifications to represent him in a death penalty case. This week’s hearing is to try and determine if that created a bias against Stanko.

Depending on the judge’s ruling, the end result could be a new trial for Stanko, sending the decades-old case back to square one.

In April 2005, Stanko killed his girlfriend, 43-year-old Laura Ling, in a Murrells Inlet home. He then assaulted Ling’s 15-year-old daughter and left her to die. She survived the attack.

Stanko drove Ling’s car to 74-year-old Henry Turner’s Conway home and killed him. He then stole Turner’s truck and fled to Columbia. There, he claimed to be a New York millionaire and flirted with several women at a restaurant. When he traveled to Augusta, Georgia, he met another woman and spent a weekend with her before he was arrested.

Stanko was sentenced to death for both killings and is on death row at Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia.

