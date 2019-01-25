Teen charged after crash that injured Horry County firefighter at restaurant blaze

Police charged a teen with driving too fast for the road conditions for a crash that injured a Horry County firefighter responding to a Socastee blaze on Tuesday.

On Friday, South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said he did not have the name of the teen, but said one person was charged in connection to the incident.

On Tuesday, Horry County Fire and Rescue crews responded to Kaidens Roadhouse in Socastee around 5:30 a.m. for the blaze.

A firefighter was injured at the scene and went to hospital for treatment. County spokeswoman Kelly Moore said the firefighter was released from the hospital the same day.

Crews knocked down the fire within two hours. The Roadhouse did not have any visible exterior damage, but crews were still on scene four hours after the blaze started.