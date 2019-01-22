Local

Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Socastee restaurant

By Hannah Strong

January 22, 2019 07:28 AM

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured while battling an early morning fire at a Socastee restaurant, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Crews worked a fire at Kaidens Roadhouse on Socastee Boulevard about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was knocked down within two hours, authorities said.



The firefighter was transported to the hospital. The severity of the firefighter’s injuries are unknown.

The fire is under investigation and crews remain on scene.

Here's how you can maintain a fire-safe home this winter season.

By

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do