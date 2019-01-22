Firefighter injured while battling blaze at Socastee restaurant

A firefighter was taken to the hospital after being injured while battling an early morning fire at a Socastee restaurant, according to Horry County Fire Rescue.
Crews worked a fire at Kaidens Roadhouse on Socastee Boulevard about 5:25 a.m. Tuesday. The fire was knocked down within two hours, authorities said.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
The firefighter was transported to the hospital. The severity of the firefighter’s injuries are unknown.
The fire is under investigation and crews remain on scene.
Comments