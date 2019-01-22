Man faces decades in prison for role in Sunhouse convenience store killing

McKinley Daniels will spend up to 45 years in prison for his role in the Sunhouse convenience store killings in 2015.

Wearing a green Department of Corrections jumpsuit, McKinley Daniels entered his plea on Tuesday in Horry County Circuit Court. He pleaded guilty to murder and armed robbery.

Daniels told a judge he would not testify against the other defendants in the case. Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said the plea was not contingent on his corporation in other cases.

Investigators say in January 2015, Daniels - along with co-defendants Jerome “JJ” Jenkins and James Daniels - acted as a robbery team. The committed a robbery and murder at a S.C. Highway 905 Sunhouse. Bala Paruchuri died in that case.

“Both [McKinley Daniels and Jenkins] were seen on video firing multiple rounds,” Hixson said.

Weeks later the three participated in a robbery at the Lake Arrowhead Road Scotchman and a Sunhouse convenience store on Oak Street. Trish Stull was the clerk at that Sunhouse and was shot and killed.

Prosecutors say McKinley Daniels and Jenkins entered the stores while James Daniels served as the getaway driver.

Last year, a jury found James Daniel guilty of two counts of armed robbery and murder. He was sentenced to life in prison. Jenkins’ case remains active.

The state originally sought the death penalty against McKinley Daniels.