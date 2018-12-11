Myrtle Beach double-murder suspect rejects plea. Here is how long he faces in prison

A man charged in connection to a double murder in Myrtle Beach, rejected a plea that would have put him behind bars for 30 years — instead, he will take his chances with a jury that could decide to imprison him for life.

Aliga Campbell was in Horry County Circuit Court on Tuesday to plead not guilty to two counts of murder. His trial is set for March.

Assistant Solicitor Mary Ellen Walter said the state offered a plea deal of one count of voluntary manslaughter with a recommendation of 25 to 30 years in prison. Campbell rejected that deal.

Myrtle Beach police arrested Campbell in connection to the shooting on July 23, 2016. Firefighters said they heard gunshots and then someone banging on the Warren Street station’s door.

Outside, fire crews found Dameion Hakeem Alston, 26, and Marquis Jamal Burgess, 27, both critically wounded. The two were taken to the hospital where they later died.

Calvin Derrell Ford also was charged in connection to the shooting. Walter said Ford has a stand-your-ground hearing related to the case scheduled for early 2019.