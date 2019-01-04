MB police name 2 wanted in shoplifting thousands worth of items from Victoria’s Secret

Two men are wanted for shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in December, Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said.

Carl Anthony Geilfuss, 26, and Theo Jamal Williams, 28, are wanted for felony shoplifting.

Geilfuss is described as a black man, 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities said. Williams is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighing 155.

The suspects came into the store with bags about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 4, started to take clothing off the shelf and stuffed 71 items into their bags, a report states. The items were worth about $3,700, police said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The suspects then ran out of the store without paying. Police said the suspects have been seen before shoplifting from Victoria’s Secret.