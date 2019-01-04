Crime

MB police name 2 wanted in shoplifting thousands worth of items from Victoria’s Secret

By Hannah Strong

January 04, 2019 09:08 AM

Myrtle Beach police detective talks shopliftings, holiday shopping safety

Myrtle Beach police detective addresses shoplifting at Coastal Grand Mall and warns shoppers to be aware of their surroundings.
By
Up Next
Myrtle Beach police detective addresses shoplifting at Coastal Grand Mall and warns shoppers to be aware of their surroundings.
By

Two men are wanted for shoplifting thousands of dollars worth of items from Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall in December, Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said.

Carl Anthony Geilfuss, 26, and Theo Jamal Williams, 28, are wanted for felony shoplifting.

Geilfuss is described as a black man, 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weighs 150 pounds, authorities said. Williams is described as a black man with brown eyes, 6-foot, 1-inch tall and weighing 155.

The suspects came into the store with bags about 7:45 p.m. Dec. 4, started to take clothing off the shelf and stuffed 71 items into their bags, a report states. The items were worth about $3,700, police said.

The suspects then ran out of the store without paying. Police said the suspects have been seen before shoplifting from Victoria’s Secret.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News

crime

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do