Police make arrests after New Year’s Day stabbing near Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

Arrests were made Wednesday evening in connection to a New Year’s Day stabbing near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Franklin Antoine Morris, 37, and Donald Eugene Shephard, 41, are charged with attempted murder following the incident on the boardwalk Tuesday evening.

Shephard is also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.