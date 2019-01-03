Crime

Police make arrests after New Year’s Day stabbing near Myrtle Beach SkyWheel

By Hannah Strong

January 03, 2019 07:15 AM

A view of the beach and SkyWheel looking south from Pier 14 in Myrtle Beach on July 4.
Arrests were made Wednesday evening in connection to a New Year’s Day stabbing near the Myrtle Beach SkyWheel.

Franklin Antoine Morris, 37, and Donald Eugene Shephard, 41, are charged with attempted murder following the incident on the boardwalk Tuesday evening.

Shephard is also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Myrtle Beach police responded to the area after 7 p.m. The victim was taken to the hospital.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

