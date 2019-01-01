One stabbed on Myrtle Beach boardwalk near SkyWheel

One person went to the hospital following a reported stabbing on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk near the SkyWheel on Tuesday evening.
Myrtle Beach police have detained one person in connection to the incident, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.
The incident was reported to police around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to Vest. The victim’s injuries were consistent with a stabbing, and the victim was taken to the hospital.
Myrtle Beach officers remained on scene Tuesday evening while they continued to investigate.
