Crime

One stabbed on Myrtle Beach boardwalk near SkyWheel

By Alex Lang

January 01, 2019 08:43 PM

One person went to the hospital following a reported stabbing on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk near the SkyWheel on Tuesday evening.

Myrtle Beach police have detained one person in connection to the incident, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

The incident was reported to police around 7 p.m. on New Year’s Day, according to Vest. The victim’s injuries were consistent with a stabbing, and the victim was taken to the hospital.

Myrtle Beach officers remained on scene Tuesday evening while they continued to investigate.

Alex Lang

Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.

  Comments  

things to do