See how many people were arrested during the New Year’s holiday in the Myrtle Beach area

More than 20 driving under the influence arrests were made across the county during the New Year’s holiday.

Twenty-three people were booked at J. Reuben Long Detention center on DUI charges on New Year’s Eve and the first day of the year, online records show.

One person was charged with DUI during New Year’s Eve night in the City of Myrtle Beach, said Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police.

“What we encouraged is for people to get safe rides home and not put themselves and others in danger by driving drunk,” Vest said. “It is good to see that most people that went out did exactly that.”

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

Most of the arrests were made by S.C. Highway Patrol. Other arrests were made by Surfside Beach police and North Myrtle Beach police.

Mikayla Moskov, Horry County Police Department spokesperson, said the department made zero DUI cases from Dec. 31 to Jan. 1.

“We’re glad to see that Horry County made a commitment to safety this New Year’s Eve,” Moskov said. “And we hope that our community will continue to do so in 2019.”