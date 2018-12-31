Crime

Here are tips from police to ensure you won’t be spending New Year’s Day with them

By Hannah Strong

December 31, 2018 02:56 PM

New Year’s Eve: Myrtle Beach police warn about drunk driving

Myrtle Beach police are increasing manpower New Year’s Eve to crack down on drunk driving. Officers say people need to plan ahead and find a safe ride home in a taxi or from a designated driver.
By
Up Next
Myrtle Beach police are increasing manpower New Year’s Eve to crack down on drunk driving. Officers say people need to plan ahead and find a safe ride home in a taxi or from a designated driver.
By

The Myrtle Beach Police Department hopes to see cars left in parking lots New Year’s Day because folks decided to get a ride from a sober driver.

Cpl. Thomas Vest said everyone should make a plan to get home safe before they go out for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

“We want people to understand there are serious consequences if you drive drunk,” Vest said. “That’s not what we want to see going into the new year.”

Vest said legal consequences aren’t the only outcome of drinking and driving.

“The ones where someone dies really sends home the importance of not driving drunk,” he said.

Officers have worked numerous crashes involving driving under the influence in the city, including drivers going into ponds and buildings, Vest said.

If you’re pulled over and suspected of drunk driving, officers will do a field sobriety test. Police look for impairments like red glassy eyes, slurred speech, confusion and being unsteady, Vest said. After being arrested for DUI, the suspect will do a breathalyzer test at the jail. If the suspect refuses, his or her license will automatically be suspended, Vest said. If a person blows above 1.5, his or her license will be suspended for one month, he said.

With big celebrations in the city at places like Market Common and Broadway at the Beach, officers are especially watching for drunk drivers.

“We’re going to have extra manpower tonight,” he said. “What we hope to see is a lot of taxis taking people home because they chose to not drive drunk.”

The best tip for making it home safe is to call a taxi, Uber or Lyft driver to take you home, Vest said.

Hannah Strong

The Sun News Breaking-News and Crime Reporter Hannah Strong is passionate about making the world better through what she reports and writes. Strong, who is a Pawleys Island native, is quick to jump on stories that aren’t crime related. Strong has won four S.C. Press Association first-place awards, including one for enterprise reporting after riding along with police during a homicide. She earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from Winthrop University.

  Comments  

things to do