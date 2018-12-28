Myrtle Beach bank robbery suspect appears before judge

An man went before a judge Friday morning in Myrtle Beach a week after allegedly robbing a bank.
Robert Junior Thomas is charged in connection with a robbery at First Citizens Bank off 75th Avenue North just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He was arrested Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Thomas is also charged with first-degree burglary, strong armed robbery and kidnapping for a separate incident that happened Dec. 18 on the 5600 block of North Kings Highway.
A judge denied bond for two counts of kidnapping and the first-degree burglary charge. Thomas received a $30,000 bond for the bank robbery charge, $30,000 for robbery and $10,000 for financial transaction card fraud.
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating and working to identify other subjects who were involved with these crimes. If anyone has any information, please contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.
Comments