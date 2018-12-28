Crime

Myrtle Beach bank robbery suspect appears before judge

By Hannah Strong

December 28, 2018 10:14 AM

Myrtle Beach police

An man went before a judge Friday morning in Myrtle Beach a week after allegedly robbing a bank.

Robert Junior Thomas is charged in connection with a robbery at First Citizens Bank off 75th Avenue North just after 5:30 p.m. Friday. He was arrested Wednesday, according to a Facebook post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Thomas is also charged with first-degree burglary, strong armed robbery and kidnapping for a separate incident that happened Dec. 18 on the 5600 block of North Kings Highway.

A judge denied bond for two counts of kidnapping and the first-degree burglary charge. Thomas received a $30,000 bond for the bank robbery charge, $30,000 for robbery and $10,000 for financial transaction card fraud.

Myrtle Beach Police Department is still investigating and working to identify other subjects who were involved with these crimes. If anyone has any information, please contact MBPD at 843-918-1382.

