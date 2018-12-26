Police identify suspect in connection to Myrtle Beach bank robbery

Police have identified a suspect in connection to a bank robbery in Myrtle Beach that occurred Friday.
Myrtle Beach police say Robert Junior Thomas is wanted for his involvement of the robbery, which took place at First Citizens Bank off 75th Avenue North just after 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Cpl. Thomas Vest told The Sun News previously that a suspect had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash.
Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts contact them at 843-918-1382.
