He was pistol whipped, shot in Myrtle Beach ‘war zone.’ 1 suspect arrested, 2 wanted

The victim in the Sunday shooting in Myrtle Beach suffered serious injuries to his head and was shot in the leg, according to arrest warrants.
Justin Tyreck Evans has been arrested in connection to the incident on Hemingway Street in the Booker T. Washington neighborhood. Evans is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent felony, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Evans allegedly pulled a handgun and pistol whipped a victim in the back of the head on Sunday. The victim tried to get away, but was jumped by two suspects who assaulted the victim by punching him in the face and head, warrants state.
The victim and suspects wrestled to the ground and struggled for the handgun, authorities said. During the struggle, police said the handgun went off “several times” with one round striking the victim in the leg and other rounds striking a home.
Authorities said the victim sustained “serious bodily injury to the back of his head and other injuries to his face and mouth.”
Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach police said other suspects’ names will be released after warrants are served.
Judy Stover Williams, who lives at a residence on Hemingway Street but was not home at the time of the incident, said she received a call from a family member who lives a block away. He told her there was a “war zone” in her backyard.
“There were two bullet holes in the dining room,” she said after returning home.
When Evans was 16 years old, he pleaded guilty to burglary and served about a year in prison, online records show. Other charges in the case included attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, but those charges were dropped.
