‘Suspicious’ findings lead police to investigate Myrtle Beach apartment fire

Authorities investigating a Myrtle Beach apartment fire say the blaze was suspicious due to the lack of household items inside, which made the unit appear vacant.

There was nothing in the bathroom, a sheet strewn “in an unusual way” on a bed and not much food in the kitchen, a police report states. But, officers said, there was “supposed to be someone living in there.”

The fire, reported about 5 p.m. Monday, was in apartment building 9 on 4745 Wild Iris Drive near the Myrtlewood Golf Club. Flames caused people to evacuate but there were no reported injuries.

While officials were extinguishing the fire, police kept people from going into units on the second and third floors, a report states.

The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.