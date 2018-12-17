Authorities responded to fire in Myrtle Beach apartment complex

An apartment fire near the Myrtlewood Golf Club led to evacuations but no believed injuries.
The fire was reported in building 9 of 4745 Wild Iris Drive around 5 p.m. Marleen McDonald lives nearby and said she was walking her dog when she first noticed a fire smell.
“It’s a burning wood smell,” she said. “It’s a very strong smell.”
McDonald, who has several firefighters in her family, saw the smoke coming from the roof of the building. McDonald spoke to a woman in a car near the building and told her to call 911 while she ran around the back to see if there was more smoke.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Nobody was believed to be hurt in the blaze and some people were evacuated. Several residents said it was mostly vacation rentals in building 9.
The Myrtle Beach Fire Department, Myrtle Beach police and Horry County Fire and Rescue responded to the scene.
Comments