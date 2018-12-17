Watch the North Myrtle Beach police chase that ended with a cop car on its side

As speeds increased in a chase of a suspected stolen SUV, a North Myrtle Beach police officer hit a culvert in the road, sending his cruiser flying into the air and coming to rest on its side against a utility pole.

The chase and wreck were captured on dashcam video released by the North Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Officer Stephen Murphy wrecked the cruiser and immediately reported to dispatchers and those nearby that he was OK. He was taken to the hospital as a precaution and has returned to duty. Spokesman Pat Dowling said Murphy does not face disciplinary action for the Dec. 13 incident.

According to a police report, around 2:40 p.m., Murphy went to the Tiger Mart, 200 N. U.S. Highway 17, for a stolen vehicle. A man approached Murphy in his SUV and said his Honda Pilot was taken at the gas pumps. A supplemental report describes the event as a possible carjacking.

The video shows a man running up to Murphy’s police SUV, and Murphy asks which car is being stolen. The witness tells Murphy about the Honda and the officer pulls through the station. Murphy drives near a woman walking by the gas station’s door and then gets behind the Honda.

Murphy followed the SUV from the station as it did not stop for his blue lights.

Dashcam video shows the car traveling in the opposite lane of traffic as it leaves the station. The supplemental report states Murphy decided to chase because of the statement from the victim who pointed at the stolen vehicle.

The Honda travels off the road onto gravel along the road as Murphy tries to give chase. The report said he hit a culvert and then rolled his police vehicle resting against a utility pole.

The police report states chase speed reached about 45 miles per hour.

The suspects have not been caught, police said. Murphy’s report described the driver as a white man about 6-feet-tall. He was 20 to 30 years old with red hair. A woman also was in the car, police said. She was 20 to 30 years old with dark hair.