North Myrtle Beach cop flips SUV while chasing a potentially stolen car

A North Myrtle Beach police vehicle flipped over on Highway 17 just before 3 p.m. on Thursday. The wreck occurred while the unidentified officer was chasing a possible stolen car.
Several other cars were involved in the wreck that happened near the Lowe’s hardware store on 2nd Avenue in North Myrtle Beach.
North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue officials responded and removed the officer safely from the car. The NMBFR posted on its Facebook confirming a North Myrtle Beach officer was involved and did not sustain any serious injuries.
The Sun News is working to get more details.
