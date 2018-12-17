Sidney and Tammy Moorer make joint appearance in Horry County court

Sidney and Tammy Moorer sat feet away from each other for the first time in over a year as the two appeared in Horry County Court on Monday.

They exchanged a “hello” and a few glances as the state requested a sample of the couple’s handwriting related to allegations of Medicaid fraud.

Sidney and Tammy Moorer’s Monday appearance comes the day before the fifth anniversary of Heather Elvis’ disappearance. Both Moorers were accused of kidnapping Elvis on Dec. 18, 2013.

In October, Tammy Moorer was convicted of conspiracy and kidnapping and was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

SHARE COPY LINK After a jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping Heather Elvis, Elvis' mother Debbi talked about Tammy and the sentence.

Sidney Moorer is currently serving 10 years in prison on an obstruction of justice charge. He had his first parole attempt rejected last month. He has not been convicted of kidnapping as a jury deadlocked in his first trial, and he has not been retried.

During Tammy Moorer’s trial, the state laid out a case of Tammy Moorer growing jealous and angry over an affair between Sidney Moorer and Elvis.

The Medicaid fraud allegations were announced soon after police arrested the duo in connection to the kidnapping case. The S.C. Attorney General’s office filed the charges and contends the couple failed to disclose their actual household income between January 2007 and March 2013. The couple received more than $10,000 in Medicaid they were not entitled to, authorities said.

Sidney Moorer wore his prison-issued tan clothing, while Tammy Moorer wore prison-issued teal attire.

Soon after the hearing started, a break was called because of confusion over whether Sidney Moorer had an attorney representing him on the Medicaid cases.

After the break, Judge Benjamin Culbertson ordered both Moorers will be required to produce handwriting samples.