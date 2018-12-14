They face more than 100 years each in prison after turning down a 10-year plea deal

Two men who police say shot into a Longs home in July turned down a plea deal this week that would have given them a 10-year sentence.

If convicted on all of their charges, Kenneth Jackson, 30, of Myrtle Beach, and Jim Conyers, 36, of Conway, could each serve more than 100 years in prison.

Jackson and Conyers face multiple attempted murder charges from the Longs shooting. Both men have also been charged with weapons and drug crimes in connection to separate incidents.





They went before Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman on Thursday. Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter listed the suspects’ charges and how much prison time they could face if found guilty. Jackson could face nearly 165 years in prison and Conyers 110 years.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

In July, two victims faced non-life threatening injuries after suspects shot into a home on Williamson Road in Longs.





Jackson, Conyers and a juvenile were later arrested in connection to the incident.

Reporter Alex Lang contributed to this story.