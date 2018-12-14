Crime

They face more than 100 years each in prison after turning down a 10-year plea deal

By Hannah Strong

December 14, 2018 12:12 PM

Two Conway men could face more than 100 years in prison

Two men denied the state’s deal for 10 years in prison Thursday and now could face more than 100 years in prison if they are found guilty in connection to a shooting and two other incidents in Horry County.
Two men who police say shot into a Longs home in July turned down a plea deal this week that would have given them a 10-year sentence.

If convicted on all of their charges, Kenneth Jackson, 30, of Myrtle Beach, and Jim Conyers, 36, of Conway, could each serve more than 100 years in prison.

Jackson and Conyers face multiple attempted murder charges from the Longs shooting. Both men have also been charged with weapons and drug crimes in connection to separate incidents.

They went before Circuit Court Judge Larry Hyman on Thursday. Solicitor Mary-Ellen Walter listed the suspects’ charges and how much prison time they could face if found guilty. Jackson could face nearly 165 years in prison and Conyers 110 years.

In July, two victims faced non-life threatening injuries after suspects shot into a home on Williamson Road in Longs.

Jackson, Conyers and a juvenile were later arrested in connection to the incident.

Reporter Alex Lang contributed to this story.

Hannah Strong

