Koyote Saloon murder suspect faces charges from 2 other incidents but rejects plea deal

By Alex Lang

December 14, 2018 11:23 AM

The man accused of murder at Koyote Saloon on Memorial Day weekend rejected a plea deal that would have sent him to prison for 30 years.

Shawn Tisdale formally rejected the offer during a Thursday court appearance.

Tisdale faces a smattering of charges from three different events. Horry County Police charged him with murder after the shooting at Koyote Saloon. He also faces armed robbery, burglary and other charges from a separate case, as well as a count of third-degree assault by a mob from a third incident.

He faces life in prison if convicted of all counts in the three events.

The state plans to try each incident separately, and he could be called for trial early next year.

Reginald Washington, 26, of Conway, died in the shooting at Koyote’s off Highway 501. Police say Tisdale wrestled a gun away from the victim before the shooting.

Police also charged Joey Henry and Gary Jackson with murder in connection to the shooting.

