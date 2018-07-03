Warrant: Koyote Saloon murder suspect wrestled a gun away from the victim

The third man charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of a Conway man at the Koyote Saloon near Myrtle Beach acted "with malice" and helped lead to the man's death.
On Monday, Socastee resident Shawn Quay Tisdale, 26, was charged in connection to the May 25 shooting death of 26-year-old Conway resident Reginald Washington at the Koyote Saloon on Waccamaw Boulevard near Highway 501.
According to an arrest warrant, Tisdale's actions helped lead to Washington being shot to death.
The arrest warrant says Tisdale got into an argument with a person whose name was redacted when he arrived at Koyote Saloon, and more than an hour later, Tisdale fought with someone that led to a person being "assaulted by a mob."
The identity of those persons or people involved is also redacted in the warrant.
Police say Tisdale had a "cool down" period before arguing with another defendant named Joey Henry, a 30-year-old Green Sea man who has also been charged with murder in connection to the shooting.
Henry then walked away had and got into an argument with Washington and a third defendant, Gary Jackson, a 27-year-old Myrtle Beach man who has been charged with murder in connection to Washington's death, the warrant says.
Tisdale ran over to Henry, Jackson and Washington, wrestled a firearm away from Washington and began shooting towards Henry, according to the warrant.
Police say that Tisdale acted with "malice aforethought," and his actions helped lead to Washington's death.
Since the shooting, the county shut down the bar, citing excessive crime reported there.
Christian Boschult, 843-626-0218, @TSN_Christian
