FBI updates Horry County IT theft investigation, but county officials still mum

FBI officials say there is no indication of a “data breach” as part of the investigation into a theft in the Horry County IT department.

Columbia-office Spokesman Donald Wood confirmed Tuesday there was no evidence of a data breach. He also said there was no timetable to complete their investigation in conjunction with Horry County police.

Horry County spokeswoman Kelly Moore did not respond to a request for an update into the investigation.

County officials have offered few details and refused to provide an incident report about the alleged theft. The only information the county provided was on Dec. 4 in a one-paragraph news release that stated the county was aware of a possible theft.

On the same day Horry County announced the investigation, the county council met in executive session during an admin committee meeting with Director of IT/GIS Tim Oliver. The people involved did not disclose what was discussed during that session.