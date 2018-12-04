Horry County reports theft in its IT department

Horry County’s Information Technology Department reported something was possibly stolen, according to a Tuesday news release.
The release did not specify what was stolen or when the theft was reported. Horry County spokesperson Kelly Moore said no further details are available at this time.
The release said authorities have been notified and an investigation is ongoing, but it’s unclear who is investigating and what was stolen.
The Horry County Police Department said it has no comment on the “possible theft” or the investigation. Mikayla Muskov with HCPD said it had no further information.
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division isn’t investigating, according to Special Agent Thom Berry.
The Sun News has reached out to the FBI.
According to the Horry County crime map, a robbery was reported Monday at 2:41 p.m. at the M.L. Brown Public Safety building located at 2560 Main St. in Conway. Because Horry County won’t comment, it’s unclear if this is related.
Conway spokesperson Taylor Newell told The Sun News no information has been reported to the city.
