Myrtle Beach police: Taxi driver arrested after hitting pedestrian, leaving the scene

Myrtle Beach police have arrested a taxi driver after he allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving and left the scene early Tuesday morning.

The victim is in critical condition after the incident on U.S. 501, said Cpl. Thomas Vest with MBPD.

Robert Francis Bonaccorso, 48, is charged with hit and run resulting in great bodily injury.

Officers were called to U.S. 501 beneath the overpass at U.S. 17 Bypass after reports of someone walking in the road about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the victim who had been struck by a vehicle, but there was no vehicle at the scene, Vest said.

During the investigation, police used “stationary license plate readers” to narrow down the vehicle involved. The vehicle is owned by Red Top Taxi, Vest said.