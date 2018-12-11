Police: Taxi driver hits pedestrian in Myrtle Beach and leaves the scene

A taxi driver left the scene after hitting and causing “great bodily harm” to a pedestrian, according to a release from Cpl. Thomas Vest with Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Officers were called to U.S. 501 after reports of someone walking in the road about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police found the victim who had been struck by a vehicle, but there was no vehicle at the scene, Vest said.
During the investigation, police used “stationary license plate readers” to narrow down the vehicle involved. The vehicle is owned by Red Top Taxi, Vest said.
“Officers made contact with the owner of the company, who fully cooperated with our investigation, and that led to the identification of the driver,” Vest stated in the release. “The driver is in custody at the Myrtle Beach Police Department pending charges.”
If anyone who may have additional information, is asked to contact the Myrtle Beach Police Department at 843-918-1382.
