He was out on bond for a Myrtle Beach killing. NC cops say he committed another murder

A man free on bond and accused of murdering a 24-year-old in a Myrtle Beach bathroom, is now charged with killing a teen in North Carolina.

Horry County Assistant Solicitor Cara Walker said Earl Gaddis Jr. was arrested this week on a murder charge in North Carolina.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, police charged Gaddis for his alleged role in killing a 17-year-old in Spring Lake, North Carolina, on Sunday. Officials from the Harnett County Sheriff’s Office have not responded to multiple requests for information about Gaddis’ arrest.

Gaddis and Terence Blackwell were charged in June in Horry County with murder for allegedly shooting Sylvester Bellamy in a bathroom near Ocean Boulevard.

In August, Gaddis appeared in a Horry County courtroom and Judge Steven John set his bond at $75,000. Gaddis was required to live with his parents in North Carolina, wear a GPS tracker and had a curfew preventing him from leaving home at night.

Members of Bellamy’s family asked the judge to deny bond.

Gaddis had no criminal history before the Myrtle Beach shooting and was in the Grand Strand on vacation, defense attorney Morgan Martin said during the August hearing.