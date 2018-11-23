Here’s when Sidney Moorer could be paroled for obstructing Heather Elvis investigation

Sidney Moorer could be out of prison as soon as this week if he is granted parole.

The accused kidnapper is set for a parole hearing on Tuesday on an obstruction of justice sentence. He was found guilty of stalling the investigation of Heather Elvis in 2013 and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Sidney Moorer was also charged with kidnapping and conspiracy to commit kidnapping in connection to the case. His first trial ended in a hung jury, and he has not been retried on those counts.

In late October, a Horry County jury found Tammy Moorer guilty of kidnapping and conspiracy for her role in Elvis’ disappearance. A judge sentenced her to 30 years in prison.

SIGN UP

CYBER MONDAY SALE! Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday! SUBSCRIBE NOW

SHARE COPY LINK After a verdict was reached in the kidnapping trial of Tammy Moorer, Heather Elvis' family responded with their thoughts on the trial and the verdict.

Prosecutors initially charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with kidnapping and murder, but the murder charges were dropped. During Tammy Moorer’s trial, prosecutors painted a case of Tammy Moorer growing jealous and angry over Sidney’s affair with Heather Elvis.

Elvis was last tracked to the Peachtree Landing area in Socastee around 3:20 a.m. on Dec. 18, 2013. She has not been seen since.

In 2017, a judge found Sidney Moorer guilty of the obstruction charge. He is housed at Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.

While Sidney could be granted parole this week, his Department of Corrections information reports lists his projected released date as Nov. 19, 2021.